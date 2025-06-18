Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,892 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,200,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,427,000 after buying an additional 11,003 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 36,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,040,000.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $49.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.07. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $53.10.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.