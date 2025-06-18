Bfsg LLC Makes New Investment in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Talen Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,786,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,302,000 after purchasing an additional 256,414 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Talen Energy by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Talen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Talen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TLN stock opened at $285.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.56 and its 200 day moving average is $219.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Talen Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $287.05.

Talen Energy ( NASDAQ:TLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.35). Talen Energy had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Talen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 target price on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Talen Energy from $275.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Talen Energy from $295.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.33.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

