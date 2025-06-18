NBT Bank N A NY Cuts Stock Position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Accenture were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 142.6% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Vivid Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,190,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $2,628,000. Finally, Louisbourg Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 24.1% in the first quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ACN. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $415.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Accenture from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.78, for a total transaction of $1,003,982.14. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,041.86. This represents a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.90, for a total value of $47,641.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,111.60. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,516 shares of company stock worth $2,507,366 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $312.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $306.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $275.01 and a 52 week high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

