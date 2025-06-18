Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 298 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,041 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 971.9% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 343 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 18,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $3,784,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,515.20. This trade represents a 47.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $53,195,212.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 196,100 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,495. The trade was a 78.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 804,374 shares of company stock worth $58,735,581 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

Best Buy Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $69.35 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $103.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 46.40% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 92.91%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

