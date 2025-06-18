Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO) Short Interest Up 48.6% in May

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 363,700 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the May 15th total of 244,800 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Trading Up 3.6%

Okeanis Eco Tankers stock opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average is $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.65. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $35.64. The company has a market cap of $779.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of -0.08.

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.91 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Okeanis Eco Tankers will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.52%. Okeanis Eco Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $440,000.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Company Profile

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

Featured Stories

