Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 5,536 Shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,536 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.11% of Atmos Energy worth $25,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,319,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATO. Argus raised shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho cut shares of Atmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.35.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

ATO opened at $152.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.86. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $113.46 and a 1 year high of $167.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total transaction of $2,264,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,063,979.36. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

