Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $26.71 Million Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 87.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,691 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $26,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KKR. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,800.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $121.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $170.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.58 and a 200-day moving average of $131.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 1,190,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $142,573,261.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 82,171,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,844,191,703.20. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 13,250 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.49 per share, with a total value of $1,503,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,742.50. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock worth $501,529,092 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

