Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Short Interest Down 42.4% in May

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,400 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the May 15th total of 321,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Covivio Price Performance

GSEFF opened at $55.40 on Wednesday. Covivio has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.40 and a 200-day moving average of $57.08.

Covivio Company Profile

Thanks to its partnering history, its real estate expertise and its European culture, Covivio is inventing today's user experience and designing tomorrow's city. A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces.

