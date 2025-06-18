CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Trading Up 33.8% – Should You Buy?

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 33.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.68) and last traded at GBX 109.40 ($1.47). Approximately 224,166 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,620% from the average daily volume of 8,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.75 ($1.10).

CPPGroup Trading Up 29.7%

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 78.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of £9.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.50.

CPPGroup (LON:CPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX (32.07) (($0.43)) earnings per share for the quarter. CPPGroup had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. Analysts anticipate that CPPGroup Plc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CPPGroup

CPP Group is a technology-driven assistance company that creates embedded and ancillary real-time assistance products and resolution services that reduce disruption to everyday life for millions of people across the world, at the time and place they are needed. CPP Group is listed on AIM, operated by the London Stock Exchange.

