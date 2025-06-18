iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 494,900 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the May 15th total of 859,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWZS. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 120,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,413,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 42,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 3,209.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,169,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,440 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ EWZS opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1289 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

See Also

