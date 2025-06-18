Bay Capital (LON:BAY) Trading Down 9.1% – Here’s Why

Bay Capital Plc (LON:BAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.07). Approximately 90,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 114,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).

The stock has a market cap of £3.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of -0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.43.

About Bay Capital

Bay Capital Plc (LSE: BAY) was established in order to undertake one or more investment or acquisition opportunities of businesses operating within the UK or internationally where the Directors believe there to be opportunities for the creation of shareholder value across certain sectors of focus including industrials, construction and business services, and software and technology companies which service those industry verticals.

