Short Interest in High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Rises By 46.4%

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the May 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLNFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on High Liner Foods in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of High Liner Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HLNFF

High Liner Foods Stock Down 3.5%

About High Liner Foods

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLNFF opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.58. High Liner Foods has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

(Get Free Report)

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets frozen seafood products in North America. It provides a range of frozen seafood products, including raw fillets and shellfish, and cooked shellfish; and value-added products, such as sauced, glazed, breaded and battered seafood, seafood entrees, and breaded cheese sticks under High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, C.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.