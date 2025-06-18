Prudential (LON:PRU) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 904.80 ($12.15) and last traded at GBX 904.40 ($12.14), with a volume of 69922641 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 887.60 ($11.92).

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.42) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.42) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 830.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 742.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.44, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.92%.

Prudential plc provides life and health insurance and asset management in 24 markets across Asia and Africa. Prudential’s mission is to be the most trusted partner and protector for this generation and generations to come, by providing simple and accessible financial and health solutions. The business has dual primary listings on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (2378) and the London Stock Exchange (PRU).

