Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Trading 16% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Free Report) were up 16% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01). Approximately 980,128 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 710,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.39 ($0.01).

Harvest Minerals Stock Down 17.3%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.15.

Get Harvest Minerals alerts:

About Harvest Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Harvest Minerals Limited (HMI.L) is an AIM-quoted low-cost, high margin Brazilian remineraliser producer located in the state of Minas Gerais, the heart of the largest and fastest growing fertiliser market in Brazil.

The company’s product, KPFértil, is a registered and approved organic multi-nutrient direct application fertiliser.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.