City of London (LON:CTY) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 491.50 ($6.60) and last traded at GBX 490.99 ($6.59), with a volume of 286575 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 488.50 ($6.56).

The stock has a market cap of £2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 470.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 449.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 25th were given a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. City of London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.35%.

In other news, insider Sally Lake bought 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 431 ($5.79) per share, for a total transaction of £39,652 ($53,231.31). 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

