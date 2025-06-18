United Oil & Gas (LON:UOG) Trading Down 8% – What’s Next?

United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00). 30,370,396 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 62,220,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).

United Oil & Gas Stock Down 3.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.00 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.92.

About United Oil & Gas

United Oil & Gas is a high growth oil and gas company, headquartered in Dublin and listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. United has a portfolio of low-risk, cash generative exploration, development, appraisal and production interests in Egypt, Jamaica and the UK. Led by an experienced management team with a strong track record of growing full cycle businesses and partnered with established industry players, the Company is well positioned to deliver future growth through portfolio optimisation and targeted acquisitions.

