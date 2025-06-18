Bfsg LLC Acquires 2,714 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

VCSH opened at $78.91 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.297 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

