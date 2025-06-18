Bfsg LLC Takes $1.59 Million Position in Nice (NASDAQ:NICE)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,298 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Nice in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,808,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Nice by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,670,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,349,000 after buying an additional 151,528 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in Nice by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,660,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,941,000 after acquiring an additional 36,865 shares during the period. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Nice by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,642,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,008,000 after acquiring an additional 186,600 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Nice by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 650,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $165.76 on Wednesday. Nice has a 12 month low of $137.19 and a 12 month high of $200.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.47.

Nice ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.03. Nice had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $700.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Nice’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nice will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nice from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nice from $235.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Nice from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.92.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

