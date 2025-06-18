NBT Bank N A NY Sells 277 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,789,254,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,319,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,724,306,000 after buying an additional 7,157,113 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13,891.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,550,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,761,000 after buying an additional 2,532,070 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,915,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,707,000 after buying an additional 2,458,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $207,340,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.55.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $108.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.49. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.69 and a 1 year high of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $134.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.93% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.32) EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.53%.

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total value of $249,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,537,578.68. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $3,010,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,026,263.04. This trade represents a 18.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $5,236,245. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

