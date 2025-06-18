NBT Bank N A NY Acquires 21,715 Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) by 175.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,715 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 26,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 151,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:IAGG opened at $50.95 on Wednesday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $52.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.46.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.