Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,011 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Europe ETF worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEV. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,072,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEV opened at $61.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $51.30 and a 12 month high of $64.61.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

