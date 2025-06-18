RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in RBC Bearings by 80.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2,405.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

In related news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 31,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.28, for a total value of $11,895,918.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,262,037.52. The trade was a 21.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,853 shares in the company, valued at $116,944,875. This trade represents a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,378 shares of company stock worth $25,625,987 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RBC shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target (up previously from $390.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on RBC Bearings from $405.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.00.

RBC Bearings Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $366.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.66. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $260.53 and a 1-year high of $386.41.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.26 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Articles

