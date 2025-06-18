BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.45.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

BMRN opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.85. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $52.93 and a 52-week high of $94.85.

In related news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $105,927.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,600.63. The trade was a 11.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,645,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $184,475,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,991,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,944,000 after buying an additional 2,496,817 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 127.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,925,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,987,000 after buying an additional 1,642,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 212.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,607,000 after buying an additional 1,083,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

