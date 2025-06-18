BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.45.
BMRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on BMRN
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical
In related news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $105,927.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,600.63. The trade was a 11.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,645,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $184,475,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,991,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,944,000 after buying an additional 2,496,817 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 127.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,925,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,987,000 after buying an additional 1,642,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 212.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,607,000 after buying an additional 1,083,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BioMarin Pharmaceutical
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Analyst Downgrades Joby, But Overlooks Major Regulatory Wins
- Stock Average Calculator
- U.S. Steel Stock Burns the Bears With Surprise Upside Move
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Lululemon, UNH, Enphase: Bad News, Good Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.