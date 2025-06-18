Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY cut its holdings in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Southern stock opened at $88.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Southern Company has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $94.45.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 70.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

