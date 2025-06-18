NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,315 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,789 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $1,126,288,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in NIKE by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,340,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,749,903,000 after buying an additional 8,898,591 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NIKE by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,367,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,541,246,000 after buying an additional 3,121,929 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1,302.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,602,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $196,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,545,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,857,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,627 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $60.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.42. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $98.04.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,726.18. The trade was a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NIKE from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on NIKE from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.