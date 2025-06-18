Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 862 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.8%

SOXX opened at $225.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.95. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $267.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

