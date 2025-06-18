Financial Perspectives Inc Purchases 927 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $474,000. Institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCB opened at $77.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.70 million, a P/E ratio of 51.08 and a beta of 1.04. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $82.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.18.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

