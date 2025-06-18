Financial Perspectives Inc Acquires 179 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $108.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.61. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $112.18.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

