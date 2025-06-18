GSB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 523 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 14,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of CWI opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average of $29.65. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.77. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $32.36.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

