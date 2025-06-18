iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Position Cut by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,701 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 365.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,586,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,820 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 837,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,987,000 after purchasing an additional 116,477 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,867,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,721,000. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA EWA opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

