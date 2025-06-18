Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCG. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $92.79 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $69.47 and a 1-year high of $94.61. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.86.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

