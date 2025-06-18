Financial Perspectives Inc Takes Position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 105,400.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

CGMU opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $27.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

