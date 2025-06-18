Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 820.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 41,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $51.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.97.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

