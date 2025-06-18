Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Purchases 4,241 Shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AWM Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,022,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,580,000 after buying an additional 116,746 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 927,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,345,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 640,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,053,000 after buying an additional 57,562 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 301,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after buying an additional 16,592 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 273,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after buying an additional 84,947 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFSI opened at $38.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.32. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The stock has a market cap of $713.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

