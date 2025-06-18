Hemenway Trust Co LLC Buys 10,552 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,552 shares during the period. AptarGroup accounts for approximately 3.0% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $36,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 328.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 598,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,076,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATR stock opened at $149.41 on Wednesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $178.03. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $887.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATR. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $162.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

In related news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.42, for a total transaction of $151,657.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,798.42. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $255,312.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,135.52. This represents a 13.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,983,798 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

