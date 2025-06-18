Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Buys 19,964 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,964 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $14,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 550.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.15. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $28.74.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

