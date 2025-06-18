Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Sold by Creative Capital Management Investments LLC

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 174.8% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $61.05 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $54.30 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The company has a market capitalization of $813.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.18.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

