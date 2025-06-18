GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,491 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,039,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $101,197,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 25,307.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,793,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,710 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,094,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,100,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,858,000 after buying an additional 866,519 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of JCPB stock opened at $46.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.47. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.25 and a beta of 0.24. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.51 and a twelve month high of $48.54.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

