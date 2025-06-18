DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 533 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. decreased its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.46% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,408,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 50,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 32,393 shares during the period.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 6.9%

BATS NJUL opened at $65.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $213.53 million, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.44. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $55.40 and a 12 month high of $65.84.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

