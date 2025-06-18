Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Position Trimmed by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up about 0.8% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000.

NYSEARCA RSPT opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $40.50. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.85.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

