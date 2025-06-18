Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) Shares Purchased by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLTB. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTB opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.94. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $51.00.

About Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

