GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,256 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFFD stock opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average of $19.27. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $21.08.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

