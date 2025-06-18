Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDS – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVDS. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVDS opened at $60.80 on Wednesday. Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $63.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (AVDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of small-cap stocks outside the US. AVDS was launched on Jul 18, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

