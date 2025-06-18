DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Purchases 5,038 Shares of PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PBFB)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PBFB – Free Report) by 188.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – February were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – February by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 98,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 48,918 shares during the period.

PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBFB opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – February has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.53.

About PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – February

The PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – February (PBFB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. PBFB was launched on Jan 31, 2024 and is issued by PGIM.

