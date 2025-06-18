Optivise Advisory Services LLC Buys 13,446 Shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Optivise Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,446 shares during the quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLTR. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 132.0% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 12,550,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141,038 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,074,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,253,000 after purchasing an additional 772,961 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,035,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,260,000 after buying an additional 238,666 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,847,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,027,000 after buying an additional 445,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 1,321.0% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,771,000 after buying an additional 1,155,985 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLTR opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $25.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.44.

About VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

