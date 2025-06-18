DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Trims Stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $850,000.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of BATS NAPR opened at $50.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $255.47 million, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.51. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 1 year low of $43.80 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.65.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.