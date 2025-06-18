Colorado Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AWM Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 2,937,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,330,000 after purchasing an additional 183,322 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,280,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 416,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,788,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 398,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,109,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 353,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,389,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Down 0.9%
Shares of DFSU stock opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.10. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $39.90.
Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.
