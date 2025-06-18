Colorado Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AWM Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 2,937,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,330,000 after purchasing an additional 183,322 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,280,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 416,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,788,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 398,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,109,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 353,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,389,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of DFSU stock opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.10. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $39.90.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.