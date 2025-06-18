Chicago Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,018 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 202,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Evolent Health by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 21,650.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health Stock Up 3.7%

NYSE:EVH opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Evolent Health, Inc has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $33.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $995.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $483.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Evolent Health from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Evolent Health

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.