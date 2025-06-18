Chicago Capital LLC Has $797,000 Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 111.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,107,389,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,280,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,047,000 after buying an additional 3,921,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $871,063,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 32,941.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,858,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,144,000 after buying an additional 1,853,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in CME Group by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,435,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,671,000 after acquiring an additional 996,498 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CME. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $269.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CME Group from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on CME Group from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.20.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Larry G. Gerdes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $528,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,651 shares in the company, valued at $10,207,729.10. This trade represents a 4.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total value of $132,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,215. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,400 shares of company stock worth $3,680,610. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $269.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.29 and its 200-day moving average is $254.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.70 and a 1-year high of $290.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 57.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.