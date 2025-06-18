Catapult Group International Ltd (ASX:CAT) Insider Igor Griendt Sells 2,750,000 Shares

Catapult Group International Ltd (ASX:CAT – Get Free Report) insider Igor Griendt sold 2,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$6.10 ($3.96), for a total value of A$16,775,000.00 ($10,892,857.14).
Catapult Group International Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $628.01 million, a PE ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53.
Catapult Group International Company Profile
